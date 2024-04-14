Rajasthan woman paraded semi-naked over affair with married man

In Sarwadi village, Barmer, a woman was paraded half-naked for an alleged affair, sparking outrage as the video went viral. Police have detained two suspects and are providing counselling to the victim.

Jaipur: A woman was allegedly paraded half-naked in Rajasthan's Barmer district for having an affair with a married man, police said on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident that took place in Sarwadi village has surfaced on social media platforms.



According to police, the wife and family members of the man had found out about his affair with the woman.



In the video, a woman can be seen dragging the victim, who is half naked, by the hair while she pleads.



Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Kundan Kawaria, said following the registration of a case at the Samdari police station, two women were detained while the victim was undergoing counselling.

—PTI