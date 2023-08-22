Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): What Next?!? Intense hot speculations about the exact date on which "fully sidelined, isolated" former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia will leave the BJP and join the Congress or the AAP, now in full blast in all the 200 MLA seats in the state being fully hopeful of winning at least 130 seats and form government on its own in the state. Whth "VasundharaJi" in their ranks, they are mor than 100% sure of easily winning more than 175 seats. AAP bosses say, they already are extremely happy, elated at VarundharaJi being Rajasthan CM C/O AAP. After all, she has CM-experience that too in Rajasthan itself; so for the AAP, she's more than suitable as Rajasthan CM, assuredly assert --- rather, unabashedly confess --- AAP insiders. On the other hand, the Congress is seriously wooing her to side with it being in overtly active touch with its leaders since long...And, she's fully at ease therein, confide insiders. ...Vasundhara of course is quiet, perhaps zeroing in on "what's next"...But it be quick as the ensuing Rajasthan assembly elections are due far sooner-than-later, point out the political analysts of the state.