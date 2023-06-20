Uttarakhand: Biker Falls Into 200-Meter-Deep Gorge In Rudraprayag, Rescued By SDRF

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescued a biker from a 200-meter-deep gorge near Narkota in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, officials said on Tuesday.

The person was rescued, around Monday midnight, they said.

Uttarakhand SDRF officials said that as soon as they got to know about the person on a bike falling into a gorge in the area, they sprung into action, launched an operation, and rescued him.

According to the SDRF's Twitter, the person was sent to a hospital via ambulance for immediate medical attention. The SDRF also conducted another rescue operation on the previous night, June 18, where a bus carrying 40-45 people heading to Gurudwara Shri Reetha Sahib overturned near Dhon. The Rescue operation was conducted by the SDRF and other units, and the people were rescued. However, 25 persons were injured and were taken to the hospital. —ANI