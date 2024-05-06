After quitting Congress Arvinder Singh Lovely set to campaign for BJP in Delhi; party announces star campaigners

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced its list of star campaigners for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, featuring notable political figures and a controversy involving alleged intimidation by party leaders.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released the list of star campaigners who will be campaigning for the party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah are also included in the list.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Smriti Irani will also campaign for the party.

Notably, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who recently parted his ways from the BJP, citing that he wanted to focus on his commitments, is also included in the party's list of star campaigners.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, who recently left the Congress and joined BJP will also campaign for the party.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are also included in the list.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday.

Preparations for polling arrangements are underway at the school which has been designated as a polling booth.

The BJP has fielded Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk seat, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi.

Voting in Delhi's all seven Lok Sabha seats will be conducted in the sixth phase on May 25.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against BJP national president JP Nadda, party's IT cell head Amit Malviya and Karnataka unit chief BY Vijayendra for allegedly intimidating members of the SC and ST community not to vote for a particular candidate, police said.

The action comes after a formal complaint lodged by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with the Election Commission and Bengaluru police on Sunday alleging a violation of the model code of conduct.

—ANI