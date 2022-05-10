Uttarakhand Health Department Reports 20 Deaths During Chardham Yatra' 2022

Dehradun: Twenty people have died within six days of the onset of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. The state Health Department reported that most of the deaths of pilgrims have been caused due to cardiac-related issues and altitude sickness.

The Chardham Yatra began when the doors of Gangotri and Yamnotri Dham opened on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 3.

The doors for the pilgrimage at Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 6, whereas the ones for Badrinath Dham were opened on May 8.

According to the information received from the administration of the Chardham Yatra, 14 passengers, including one Nepali labourer have died in Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham, till Monday; whereas five devotees have been reported dead in Kedarnath and one has died in Badrinath Dham.

Amid the number of deaths at Chardham, the Yatra organizers and administration are worried, as the excessive walking of devotees during the Chardham yatra is further taking a toll on the lives of old and ailing pilgrims. —ANI