Uttarakhand HC Issues Notice To Garhwal University Over Admission Process

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court Thursday issued a notice to the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University on a plea seeking continuation of the old admission process in its colleges for the current session.

The PIL claimed that the central university took admissions last year on the basis of performance in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) due to which only 20 per cent of its seats could be filled. The varsity earlier would admit students on the basis of their intermediate (class 12) exam results. A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal directed the university to file its reply within four weeks. The court said if the university does not respond to the notice within the fixed timeline, the vice chancellor will have to make a personal appearance in the court. The PIL also said, referring to a letter by the Union Education Ministry to the UGC dated March 15, 2023, that central universities of northern states including HNB Garhwal University should be given exemption from CUET for 2023-24. —PTI