Uttarakhand CM Dhami Meets With Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma During Electioneering In Bengal

Kolkata: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma in West Bengal during election campaigns on Tuesday.

CM Dhami in a post on X also said that he invited CM Sharma to participate in this year's Chardham Yatra, which is scheduled to start from May 10.

"During my visit to West Bengal, I met the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma ji in Kolkata. On this occasion, he was also invited to the Chardham Yatra-2024 starting on May 10," CM Dhami said in the post.

CM Dhami reached Kolkata on Monday night as part of BJP's electioneering in West Bengal. On his arrival, the Chief Minister recieved a grand welcome from the party supporters and leaders at the Kolkata airport.

Voting in six Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal was held in the first and second phases on April 19 and April 26 respectively.

Polling for the remaining parliamentary seats will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for just 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.

However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. —ANI