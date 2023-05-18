Uttarakhand CM Dhami Inaugurates Transit Camp For Chardham Yatris

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that efforts have been made by the state government to provide all possible facilities to the devotees for the Chardham Yatra.

He was inaugurating the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Chardham Yatris in Rishikesh at a cost of about Rs 22.25 crore.

The Chief Minister extended best wishes to all the devotees who are embarking Chardham Yatra. Dhami also inaugurated the construction work of the road. On the occasion of the inauguration of the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Chardham Yatris, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also inspected all the works being done for the convenience of Chardham Yatris. On this occasion, he also visited the hospital, registration office, inquiry and help centre in the transit camp and reviewed all the arrangements there.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister instructed the officers that all arrangements should be made well for the convenience of the passengers. Passengers should be treated with courtesy.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with the devotees from different states who had come for Char Dham Yatra. He welcomed everyone to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. —ANI