Uttarakhand CM Dhami Flags Off Vehicles Of ‘Sevadar’ Team For Kedarnath Dham Yatra

Dehradun: Ahead of the Chardham Yatra 2023 Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday flagged off vehicles of the service team to serve devotees in Kedarnath Dham Yatra from the CM camp office in Dehradun.

A ‘Bhandara’ will be organized under Chief Sevak of Uttarakhand on the Kedarnath Yatra route from April 21 to 25 and service members are called as the ‘Sevadars’.

Bhandara will be organized for the devotees at the yatra halts of ‘Baba Kedar Doli’ from Guptkashi till it reaches Kedarnath. CM Dhami said that all preparations have been made for the Chardham Yatra of Uttarakhand for the convenience of the devotees. A regular review of the Chardham Yatra is being done.

There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people towards the Chardham Yatra. So far more than 16 lakh registrations have been done. Full cooperation is being received from voluntary organizations and social organizations, he added.

Chief Minister said that every possible facility will be given to all the devotees coming to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Taking to Twitter CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Hail Baba Kedar. Today flagged off the team of service members leaving for Kedarnath Dham in the upcoming Chardham Yatra 2023 from the Chief Minister’s Camp Office. This team will cooperate in arranging Bhandara etc. for the devotees in Kedarnath Dham.” During the Yatra, flowers will be showered by helicopter on April 24-25.

