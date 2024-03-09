UP Will Have 100 CBG Plants Soon: Hardeep Singh Puri

Gorakhpur: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that currently, there are 10 compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants in Uttar Pradesh but in the coming months, there will be 100 CBG plants in the state.

The Union Minister said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Indian Oil's CBG plant at Dhuriapar on Friday.

He said that the CBG plant is a big effort towards protecting the environment, increasing the income of farmers, and energy self-reliance.

This plant has been established by Indian Oil with a capital investment of Rs 165 crore.

In this plant, 200 metric tonnes of agricultural residue (paddy straw), 20 metric tonnes of press mud, and 10 metric tonnes of cattle dung will be used daily.

The biogas plant will produce about 20 metric tonnes of biogas and 125 metric tonnes of organic fertiliser per day.

Organic fertilisers will help in increasing agricultural production.

Hardeep Singh Puri expressed happiness over the Green Hydrogen policy brought by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for environmental protection, saying there will be a rapid investment in this sector.

He said that arrangements will be made to set up a green hydrogen plant in his adopted district, Sonbhadra, in Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Minister said that farmers will play a big role in the energy sector also. This CBG plant is associated with this role.

He stated that till 2014, a total of 14 crore gas connections were given which has now increased to 32 crore.

Under the Ujjwala scheme launched in 2016, 10 crore women have been given free gas connections, out of which 8 crores are rural women.

The Union Minister also praised Yogi Adityanath and said that under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming a trillion dollar economy.

With this, Uttar Pradesh is going to make a big contribution in making the country a five trillion-dollar economy, he said. —IANS