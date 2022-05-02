UP Orthopaedic Association Felicitates Padma Shri Awardee Dr BKS Sanjay

Dehradun (The Hawk): Padma Shri Awardee and founder President of Uttarakhand Orthopaedic Association has again been honoured by Uttar Pradesh Orthopaedic Association during UPOCON on 28 April 2022 in ancient holy city of India, Banaras by President of UP orthopaedic association Dr. Sanjay Dhawan, Secretary Dr. Anup Agarwal and President of Indian Orthopaedic Association Dr. Ramesh Sen in presence of various other dignitaries of other Orthopaedic Associations representing the whole country. It is pertinent to mention that Dr. Sanjay has been honoured by Uttarakhand, western zone and Indian Orthopaedic Association in past in Haldwani, Dhanbad and Goa respectively.

Dr Sanjay has received his basic orthopaedic training in India from Kanpur, PGI Chandigarh and Safdarjung hospital New Dehli and higher training and fellowship from many prestigious institutions of the world like Karolinska institute, Sweden, Mayo clinic, USA and Russian Illizarov Scientific Centre of Russia etc. He has shared his orthopaedic experience on many platforms of the world and his clinical and research work has been published in dozens of top rated indexed international journals.

Considering his outstanding orthopaedic and social services, president of India honourable Shri Ram Nath Kovind has conferred upon him the fourth National Civil Honour “Padma Shri” on 9 November 2021 in Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. Padma Shri recipient Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay has been invited to address the Parliament of India on 24th March to share his experience with the members of Parliament where he has suggested the MP’s to organize free health camps in each constituency under their guidance for the benefits of the general public and to improve the health services in India. He appealed to the honourable members of Parliament to make the law to provide good quality health, education and nutrition to all at subsidised rate to achieve the goal of Atma-nirbhar Bharat which is the dream of our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and all our citizen.