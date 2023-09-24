Union Minister Scindia inaugurates updgraded Arunachal's Tezu airport

Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Sunday inaugurated the newly upgraded Tezu airport in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district.

Civil Aviation Minister Scindia said, "Today is a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh. An airport with a Rs 170 crore capital investment and a 40,000 square foot area has been inaugurated."

"It happened because of the commitment and determination of Prime Minister Modi. The Northeast region had only nine airports; today there are 17 airports. This connectivity will bring strategic importance and prosperity. An airport is a medium for bringing economic activity to the region," he said after inaugurating the revamped Tezu airport.

The inauguration event was also attended by the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein.

The Civil Aviation Minister of the state, Airports Authority of India (AAI) member planning AK Pathak, local MPs, and MLAs including other senior government officials also attended the event.

According to AAI officials, the terminal will be able to handle 300 passengers at peak hours, due to which two ATR aircraft can come here at the same time. The length of the runway is 1,500 meters.

"This terminal is beautiful, as local art and culture have been represented here. This will be the fourth airport in Arunachal Pradesh from which civil flights will start. This airport will help in the economic development of the region. Many economic activities will increase, which will help the local people," A. K. Pathak, an AAI Member (Planning) said while speaking to ANI.

According to officials, Tezu Airport is a domestic airport located in the city of Tezu which operates via a single runway. The airport is developed on 212 acres of land and is capable of handling operations of ATR 72 types of aircraft.

AAI carried out development and upgradation work to make Tezu Airport operational at the request of the State Government.

The domestic airport has undergone a transformation with the implementation of infrastructure upgrades worth Rs 170 crore.

These developments include the extension of the runway to 1500 meters by 30 meters, the construction of a modern apron capable of accommodating two ATR 72 type aircraft, the establishment of a new terminal building, and the creation of a fire station cum Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower.

Tezu Airport was operationalised in 2018 under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The airport is currently connected to Dibrugarh, Imphal, and Guwahati through regular scheduled flights by Alliance Air and Flybig airline.

Tezu is a small town situated on the banks of the Lohit River and is the headquarters of the Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh. The city is known for its natural beauty, where there are lush green forests and high hills all around.

