Two boys drown in pond in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi: The bodies of two boys have been fished out from a pond Gursarai area of the district where they drowned while bathing, police said on Friday.

Sudesh Kumar Parihar (11) and his neighbour Arvind (9) had gone to take bath in the pond on Thursday evening, SHO of Gursarai police station Arun Kumar Tiwari said.

When the boys did not return home even after a long time, their families started a search. The bodies were fished out of the pond late in the evening with the help of divers, the police officer said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a statement, expressed his condolences over the loss of lives.—PTI