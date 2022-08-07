TN power tariff hike: Public hearing on August 16, 18, 22

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) will conduct a public hearing in Chennai on August 22, regarding the hike in power tariff proposed by the power utility, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (TANGEDCO).

The TNERC, in a statement on Sunday, said that the hearing will be conducted in Coimbatore on August 16, in Madurai on August 18, and in Chennai on August 22. TNERC in the statement said that people interested in airing their grievances could register between 9 to 10.30 am.

It is to be noted that the tariff revision proposals of TANGEDCO have been uploaded to the websites of both TANGEDCO and TNERC. TNERC has also intimated the public to respond before August 22 to the proposals uploaded by TANGEDCO.

The TNERC will be giving a green signal to the proposal of TANGEDCO only after the public hearings and response from the public on the proposals. It is likely to give a go-ahead to the proposals on September 1 and after that, there is an imminent power tariff hike in Tamil Nadu.—IANS