TN CM expresses grief over Delhi fire mishap

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday expressed grief over the fatal Delhi fire accident that killed 27 people.

"Extremely pained by the tragic loss of so many lives in Delhi Fire accident. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery," Stalin said in a tweet.

The massive fire at a four-storey building in the national capital on Friday left at least 27 dead and many missing, with the blaze suspected to have been caused by an explosion in an AC.—PTI