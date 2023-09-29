TMC Gen Secy says he will attend Delhi protest despite ED summon on the day

Kolkata (West Bengal): Reaffirming his commitment towards the people of West Bengal, All India Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said he would be attending the Delhi protest on October 2 and 3 despite the BJP’s constant attempts to create "obstacles" using central agencies.

This comes after the Enforcement Directorate summoned him on October 3 at its Kolkata office. In the past too, Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned by the central agencies on days when the party National General Secretary is scheduled to attend political programmes.

In a post written on X, the AITC National General Secretary wrote: “The fight against the deprivation of WB and its rightful dues shall persist regardless of the obstacles. No force on Earth can hinder my dedication to fight for the people of WB and their fundamental rights. I'll b in Delhi joining the protest on Oct 2nd & 3rd. STOP ME IF U CAN!”

Trinamool Congress is slated to hold a two-day protest in Delhi beginning October 2. The party claims the protest is against the Centre's and its alleged decision to block West Bengal’s funds and deprive lakhs of people of their rightful due.

The West Bengal government has alleged that, Rs 8,141.17 crore is pending under the Awas Yojana scheme whereas nearly Rs 7,000 crore is due under the MGNREGA scheme, of which Rs 2,876.28 crore constitutes the wage component.

The TMC says the centre's move is depriving the labourers of their wages, which is against the tenets of the MGNREGA Act. According to the law, workers must be paid within 15 days.

According to the TMC while 48 central teams have visited West Bengal in the past year on this issue, the BJP-led Central government has not cleared the payment of these labourers. In total, over 160 central teams have visited West Bengal in the past year over three schemes.

The TMC says thousands of these beneficiaries will reach Delhi on October 1 to demand their rightful due. Eligible beneficiaries from across the state arrived at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium today and will remain there till Saturday morning.

