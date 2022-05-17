Tirunelveli quarry mishap: Rescue ops on hold due to unstable rocky surface

On the night of May 14, as many as six workers got trapped in a stone quarry pit at Adaimidhippankulam hamlet near here after huge boulders came rolling down.

Tirunelveli: The three workers trapped in a stone quarry near here are feared dead as the operation by the National Disaster Response Force to rescue them had to be put on hold on Monday in view of unstable rocky upper surface at the site, officials said.

The NDRF team managed to identify the spot of a worker who was covered under boulders in the quarry at a depth of about 300 feet, but they could not make further progress as pieces of rocks kept falling down and a chunk of a big boulder appeared to give way, the officials said adding that in view of such a scenario, the operation had to be put on hold as of now. The rescue work is expected to recommence on Tuesday. Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Kumar Jayant along with district officials inspected the spot and told reporters that teams would be constituted to inspect quarries in the state.

As regards the Adaimidhippankulam site where six workers got trapped, he said the rescue work is the priority and other aspects would be looked into later.

In view of unstable rocky upper surface, as of now 'we cannot risk the lives of the rescuing team', the top official added. On the night of May 14, as many as six workers got trapped in a stone quarry pit at Adaimidhippankulam hamlet near here after huge boulders came rolling down. On Sunday, three workers were brought out and one of them succumbed to his injuries later and the other two are being treated in a hospital.—PTI