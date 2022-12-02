Three UP cops are suspended after eve-takers assault teachers

Ambedkar Nagar (The Hawk): A school teacher was allegedly beaten up by three youngsters for opposing eve-teasing, according to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district. Three police officers in the Anti-Romeo squad (ARS) have been suspended as a result.

All ARSs have been ordered by SP Ajit Sinha to increase their school-area patrols, and he has issued a warning that if any reports of eve-teasing are made, action will be done against the offending officers and SHO.

According to sources, unrest began when a group of youths approached two class 12 girl students outside a ladies' inter college in Jalalpur and began making remarks about them.

The teens left after the on-duty physical education teacher went outside and intervened, according to the police.

But later, as the teacher was returning from work, the same teenagers stopped him and beat him up, according to the police.

The instructor then filed a police report at the Jalalpur station.

A case has been filed in relation to the event, according to SHO Jalalpur Sant Kumar Singh, and efforts are being made to find the teenagers.

Such an incident won't be tolerated moving forward, according to the SP.

According to him, ARSs are required to preserve safety and security around females' colleges and schools.

(Inputs from Agencies)