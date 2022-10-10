Three road accidents in Telangana killed five people

Hyderabad (The Hawk): Three separate road accidents in Telangana on Monday claimed the lives of five people, among them a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Satyanarayana Rao, a BJYM leader, was killed when the car he was riding in crashed. Bokkalagutta in Mandamarri's Mancherial district is where the accident took place.

According to the police, two separate accidents on the outskirts of Hyderabad claimed the lives of four people.

Two Jharkhandi men were killed in the first incident close to Himayat Sagar.

A motorbike was struck by a speeding car, according to the police. The two bike riders passed away instantly

Jitender Kumar (30) and Kadeswar Goud were named as them (60). They were returning home from work as security guards when their bike was struck by the car. The bodies were transported to Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.

Two teenagers died in another accident at L.B. Nagar. They were riding a motorcycle when it collided with a road divider in Hastinapuram, causing the accident. The young people passed away instantly.

The deceased were Madhu and Harishwara Chary, both 21 years old.

Six people had a precarious escape in another incident on the outskirts of Hyderabad after the car they were riding in suddenly caught fire.

The incident happened in the Rangareddy district at Pedda Amberpet.

Before the fire completely engulfed the car, all six occupants were able to exit. They were travelling from Visakhapatnam back to Hyderabad.

(Inputs from Agencies)