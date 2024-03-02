Three children charred to death due to suspected LPG leak in Tamil Nadu

Tragic fire incident in Chengalpattu claims lives of three children due to suspected gas leak; mother severely injured. Bihar migrant family's loss highlights crucial fire safety concerns in homes without adequate ventilation.

Chennai: Three children of a family succumbed to burns due to a fire accident caused by a suspected gas leak in their house in Chengalpattu near here, police said on Saturday.

The mother of the kids, who also sustained severe burn injuries is undergoing treatment at the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital here.



A police official said the fire could have been caused due to a gas leak. The migrant family from Bihar had a stove on the floor and there were no windows in the house. After meeting her husband at his workplace near the Chengalpattu railway station, the woman returned home along with her three children on Thursday and turned on the lights, the official said.

“No sooner she turned on the switch than the gas got ignited and a fire broke out. Neighbours rushed to their help hearing their screams and all the four were rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital,” he said.



The children aged seven and five and the toddler succumbed on Friday while their mother was referred to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.



The Chengalpattu police have registered a case.

—PTI