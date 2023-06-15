Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): The New Scindia: Weird, Amazing Butt Of Jokes / Parody / Double Entendre / Flippancy / Non-Flamboyance Et Al. He is Mahanarayaman Scindia S/o Central Minister Jyoriraditya Scindia S/o Dashing, Debonair, Non-Dumbo Late Madhav Rao Scindia S/o Extraordinarily Royal JiwajiRao Scindia...He is Butt Of Joke Because He, Via "Apna Dhanda Banao", Has Converted His Palace In To A Five Star Residence-Hotel For All Who Could Afford Palace-Stay. What About He Himself Then? Where Will He Stay? In A Far Smaller Place Then, Answer His Aides. But Why So? Why Has He Converted His Palace In To A Hotel? Answer: He Wants To Be A Self Made Dhanda Specialist Specialising In People Of All Hues Who Ever Can Afford Him, His Royalty. Such Thoughts Were Or Are Never Heard Of From The Scindia Royalty Including The Present Scindia-King Jyotiraditya Scindia, Fully Hooked To His Royalty Proudly. Of Course, This Must Be Said To His Credit That He Is Not Objecting To His Son's Deeds As He is a "2023 Maharaja" Fully Capacitated To Bear All, Tolerate All. Mahanara-yaman, To Be Maharaja "Tomorrow", Remains Enamoured With His New Hotel Extending "Maharaja Royalty To All Who Can Afford It".