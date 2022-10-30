Telangana has revoked CBI's permission to investigate all cases

Hyderabad (The Hawk): The Central Bureau of Investigation is no longer granted broad permission, which prevents it from looking into cases in the State of Telangana.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's demand for a CBI investigation into the alleged MLA bribery issue has given weight to the chief minister K Chandrashekara Rao's decision to withdraw the approval.

On Saturday, the administration notified the high court that it had withdrawn its consent. The GO, however, was released on Sunday.

The general approval of the State government is required for the CBI to operate in any specific state under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

Telangana is now the tenth state in the nation to revoke its consent to the CBI.

The consent granted on September 23, 2016, to all members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act has been rescinded, according to an order signed by Telangana's home secretary Ravi Gupta. For the investigation of any offence or class of offences, the Government of Telangana's consent will now need to be obtained on a case-by-case basis.

Three suspects, including two Swamis who allegedly attempted to bribe four TRS MLAs into joining the BJP, were detained by Telangana police on Saturday. Before the Munugode Assembly byelections, the trio is accused of offering each MLA a bribe of Rs 100 crore on behalf of the BJP in exchange for their support.

Following this case, the BJP took a strong stance, and BJP officials petitioned the high court to turn the issue over to the CBI.

In order to stop any meddling from the centre, Telangana's chief minister decided to revoke his consent to work with the CBI.

Earlier in September 2022, K Chandrashekar Rao urged all the states to revoke their consent to the CBI while speaking to the media in Patna alongside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Then he claimed that the centre was abusing its investigative agencies to hunt out political rivals.

N Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of AP, withdrew support from the CBI's decision to take a severe stance against the BJP government at the time in November 2018.

The general consent has also been revoked by Mamata Benarjee, the chief minister of Bengal. The National Peoples Party government of Conrad Sangma just revoked the consent in March 2022.

(Inputs from Agencies)