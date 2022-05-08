Teenager raped and murdered in Hazaribagh, 2 arrested

Hazaribag: A teenaged girl was raped and murdered after she was allegedly kidnapped by two men from Matwari Bhuiyan Toli in Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday and the duo, who were aged 20 and 22 years, were arrested after the girl's body was found near a pond in Pakhi on Saturday morning, he said.

Two lawyers of Hazaribagh court spotted the body and raised the alarm and informed the police.

The two were arrested on the basis of the complaint filed with the police by her family, district superintendent of police, Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

The accused, he said, had kidnapped the girl who was working as a maid when she was returning home from work.

Her parents, however, did not inform the police about her abduction till her body was found.

The two tormentors, who hail from same locality as the girl, were arrested on the basis of FIR lodged by her father, who claimed that they were known to his daughter and that one of them was in a relationship with her.

The duo were arrested after the complaint against them was lodged by the victim's family.

They confessed that they had killed the girl with a sharp weapon after raping her. The two also confessed that they had dumped the girl's body in the pond on Friday to hide any evidence and fled the area, the SP said.

They were produced before the Hazaribagh chief judicial magistrate court, which sent them to jail custody—PTI