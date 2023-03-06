Teenage Girl Gang-raped By Five People In Up's Aligarh

Aligarh: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five people in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, the police said on Sunday.

Informing about the incident, Aligarh SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, "A 15-year-old girl lodged a complaint against five people of her village on March 4, alleging that she was gang-raped by them on March 3."

"Hearing the girl's complaint, she was immediately sent to the hospital for medical examination and a case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused," Gunawat added.

SP said, "A team has been formed and efforts to nab the accused are on." Further investigation is underway.

Previously on March 3, three youths were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, the police said on Friday. Officials said that the incident took place on Wednesday night. They said that the victim had gone to her maternal place, and was on her way home when she was intercepted by the three accused. On finding her all alone in the deserted area, the accused trio offered the girl to drop her home. When she refused, the accused allegedly forcefully took her to an isolated place and raped her, the girl's family told the police. Also, on February 20, a body of an eight-year-old minor girl, who was missing for hours, was found in a swamp in Bhuvani village of Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Sunday, officials said. According to locals, Purvi (8) attended a marriage function on Saturday night, and since then she was missing, later her body was recovered.

In response to the incident, teams from Lalganj Police Station, the canine squad, forensics along with senior officers inspected the spot. "The body has been sent for a Post Mortem. On the basis of the complaint of family members, the accused is booked. A police force is deployed on the spot," ASP added. The police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

—ANI