Shopkeepers, customers welcome Punjab govt's order of extending business hours of shops

Amritsar: Shopkeepers have welcomed the Punjab government's order of extending the business hours of shops in the state, allowing them to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm.

Shops have opened in Amritsar while ensuring that they sanitise every incoming customer. Wearing masks and following social distancing shall be mandatory.

Earlier, shops in Punjab were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 3 pm.

The shopkeepers and customers have welcomed the order. The shopkeepers have drawn circles with chalk outside their shops in to keep a safe distance between the customers.

"The decision to allow the opening of shops will prove beneficial for our business. We are asking customers to follow health guidelines. We have made circles outside the shop. People are waiting for their turn patiently," Vishal, owner of a garment shop told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another shopkeeper, Gaurav said: "This is a good decision. This decision will provide major relief to shopkeepers like me. We are following social distancing and other health guidelines."

Customers are also happy with the decision of opening shops."The government has taken a good decision. Shopkeepers have made circles outside their shops. We are waiting for our turn to buy the shop," said Monica Sharma, a customer in the market.

Punjab government had on Thursday ordered that shops will remain open from 7 am till 6 pm in the state with effect from May 15. (ANI)