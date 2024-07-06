Assam Floods: 92 animals dead, 95 rescued in Kaziranga National Park

The devastating Assam floods have claimed the lives of at least 92 animals, including Hog Deer, Rhinos, and an Otter, either due to drowning or during treatment as reported on Saturday.

According to official data, a total of 95 animals have been rescued in the Kaziranga National Park, Bokakhat.

The animal mortality included 11 Hog Deer who died under treatment and 62 who died due to drowning.

Three Rhinos died due to drowning while one Otter died due to "other" mentioned reasons in the official report.

As per the official report, 27 Hog Deer, one Otter, one Rhino, one Elephant, one Jungle Cat and two Scoops Owl are under treatment.

Atleast 50 animals were treated and released from the park which included-- two Sambar, 47 Hog Deer and one Indian Hare.

There are 233 total camps installed in Eastern Assam Wildlife Divison which included 34 at Agratoli, 58 at Kaziranga, 39 at Bagori, 25 at Burhapahar and nine at Bokakhat.

The Water level at Pasighat and Dibrugarh is below the danger level while at Numaligarh, Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhansirimukh, it is still above the danger level.

Meanwhile, the severe flood situation in Assam over the past month has resulted in the loss of life, extensive damage to infrastructure, road closures, crop destruction, and livestock loss. The deluge has also left hundreds of people homeless and unsettled.

In the Kamrup Metropolitan district, one child is missing. Amid the critical flood situation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Dibrugarh town on Friday to review the flood situation. He toured the affected areas on foot, interacting with residents and engaging with experts to find community-driven solutions to the inundation problem.

Addressing the media on the flood situation, Sarma said, "Currently, the flood situation in Assam is improving, and the water level has decreased. But in areas around the embankment bridge, the flooding situation persists. We are trying to help everybody.

"There has been a power cut in Dibrugarh for the last six days. Regarding the restoration of the power supply, Sarma explained that it had been turned off to prevent electrocution mishaps.

The flood situation in Assam remains grim and critical, with a death toll of 52.

