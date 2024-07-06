Uttarakhand: Irrigation Department Secretary Inspects Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project Site

Dehradun: In line with the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Secretary of the Uttarakhand Irrigation Department Dr R. Rajesh Kumar inspected the dam site of Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project on Saturday.

Notably on July 3, a review meeting of the Irrigation Department was held by the Chief Minister in which he had directed that the officers should go to ground zero and inspect various projects of the Irrigation Department. Following the instructions, Dr R Rajesh conducted a site inspection of the Jamrani Dam Project under construction in Haldwani. He said that the Jamrani Dam Project is one of the ambitious projects of the state government.

During the inspection, the Deputy General Manager of the project BB Pandey informed that under the Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project, the construction work of a concrete gravity dam of 150.6 m height is proposed. The project will provide annual 42.70 MCM (million cubic metres) of drinking water to the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

Apart from this, the project will also provide additional irrigation facilities in 57,066 hectares of Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand and Bareilly and Rampur districts of Uttar Pradesh.

MoU has been signed between the Government of India and the State Government for financing the project. For the construction of the project, an amount of Rs 157.50 crore has been released by the Government of India as the first instalment for the financial year 2024-25. The state government has released an amount of Rs 200.00 crore in the financial year 2023-24 for the rehabilitation works of the project. The project officers were directed to speed up the rehabilitation works by establishing coordination with the district administration.

As per the official website of Uttarakhand Irrigation Department, the Multipurpose Jamrani Dam Project is proposed to be constructed on the Gola River in Nainital.

In the first phase of the project, the construction of Gola barrage, reconstruction of the 244 km canal and construction of the Damuva and Amritpuri colony has been completed. In the second phase, the construction of the main dam is under consideration. —ANI