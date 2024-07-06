Gujarat: Six-storey building collapses in Surat, several people feared trapped under debris

Among the trapped, a woman has been successfully rescued. The building housed 30 flats, most of which were unoccupied, but those asleep after night shifts were caught in the collapse.

Surat (Gujarat): A multi-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area of Surat on Saturday afternoon. Many people are feared being trapped in the debris.

Police and fire department teams are present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

Police Commissioner, Surat Anupam Singh Gehlot said that a woman was successfully rescued who was trapped under the debris.

Anupam Singh Gehlot said, "Today around 3 pm, a six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area. Many people who were living in that building got trapped inside. Police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately. A woman was successfully rescued who was trapped under the debris. Among the 30 flats inside the building, 4-5 flats were occupied and the rest were empty. Many were at work and those people who were sleeping after nightshift got trapped. NDRF and SDRF all are working. The estimation is that 5-6 people are still trapped under the debris."

Surat Collector Dr Sourabh Pardhi said that the fire team, NDRF and Police are carrying on the rescue operation.

Dr Sourabh Pardhi said, "A six-storey building collapsed and 4-5 people are feared trapped inside. One woman has been rescued and admitted to hospital. The fire team, NDRF and Police are on the job. We are trying to rescue the rest of the people as soon as possible."

