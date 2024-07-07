Car Crash Leaves 1 Dead And 3 Injured In Chamoli District

Chamoli: A woman died and three others were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed near a petrol pump in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. There was a total of five people in the vehicle, including the driver.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in a statement issued on Sunday, said, "A woman died on the spot and three people were seriously injured. One person received minor injuries."

They said that all the injured have been sent to Karnaprayag Hospital.

A joint rescue operation was conducted by the SDRF, the local police, and a team from disaster management after being alerted about the incident.

"They descended into a 150-metre-deep ditch, rescued four injured people, took them to the hospital, and also recovered a dead body," the SDRF statement added. The tragic incident happened on July 6 at 8:15 pm near Adi Badri in Chamoli district.

The SDRF further said that all the people traveling in the vehicle were relatives and family members from Kaswa village who were returning from Roorkee after attending a wedding ceremony. —ANI