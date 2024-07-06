Uttarakhand CM Dhami Launches Salt Nutrition Scheme, Beneficiaries To Get Salt At Rs 8 Per Kg

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday launched the 'Chief Minister salt-nutrition-scheme">Salt Nutrition Scheme' under which beneficiaries will be given iodized salt at the price of Rs 8 per kg per month.

The Chief Minister launched the scheme at the Himalayan Cultural Center, Nimbuwala, Dehradun and distributed iodized salt to the beneficiaries on the occassion.

Under the 'Chief Minister salt-nutrition-scheme">Salt Nutrition Scheme,' about 14 lakh ration card holders of Antyodaya and Primary Family Scheme will be provided iodized salt at the rate of Rs 8 per kg per month.

Taking to his official X handle, Dhami posted, "Launched the salt-nutrition-scheme">Salt Nutrition Scheme by participating in a programme organized at Himalayan Cultural Center in Dehradun. During this, salt was also distributed to the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme."

He added, "Taking forward the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for poor welfare and healthy society, the salt-nutrition-scheme">Salt Nutrition Scheme has been started in the state. Under the scheme, iodized salt will be made available to poor families at the rate of Rs 8 per kg."

Expressing confidence in the scheme, Dhami said, "I am confident that this scheme will help in overcoming iodine deficiency among pregnant women and children of the state. Our government is working with a committed resolve for the welfare of every person of the state with no alternative."

Praising the double-engine government on the launching event, Dhami said, "The double-engine government is constantly working to make the life of every poor and last person of the society better and meaningful. Free ration is being distributed across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. This scheme will continue for the next 5 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He added further, "Under this scheme, 14 lakh poor families of Uttarakhand are getting the benefit of free ration every month. The state government is committed to provide pure and better nutritious ration to the people. Our priority is to establish a transparent system."

Lauding PM Modi, the Chief Minister said that many poor welfare schemes have been started under the leadership of the PM. "Treatment up to Rs 5 lakh is being given free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Toilets have been built in every house under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Pucca houses are being built under the Aawas Yojana and every house is being covered with tap and water. Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, women are being empowered and connected to the mainstream," Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand CM also said that schemes dedicated to the poor are being run under the leadership of the Prime Minister, as a result of which 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last 10 years. "In Uttarakhand too, more than nine lakh people have come out of the poverty line in the last five years. Schemes have been run keeping in mind people of every class," Dhami said.

Asserting that various schemes being run by the Central and State Governments are reaching from cities to the villages of the mountainous region, Dhami said, "The hill districts have performed better in terms of coming out of the poverty line in the state."

The Chief Minister said that he has closely seen the struggle of the poor while living in the village. He added, "The state government is working with a committed resolve for the development of every poor in the state. Schemes are being run in the state for every section including the poor, women, youth." —ANI