Schools In 2 UP Districts Closed In View Of Kanwariya Rush

Lakhimpur Kheri: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed closure of all government and private schools from classes 1 to 8 every Monday for the month of 'Shrawan' in two districts of the state.

The order, effective from July 18, was passed by Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Lakhimpur Kheri.

Quoting the sub-divisional magistrate, BSA Laxmikant Pandey's order stated that the closure was in view of the large crowds of devotees/kanwariyas expected to throng the pilgrimage of Gola Gokarannath on each Monday of Shravan.

The rush will also lead to traffic problems and difficulty in commuting.

As many as 82 teachers from government primary schools that will remain closed on all four Mondays, have been asked to serve as volunteers and aid kanwariyas present at the famous Shiva temple in Gola Gokaranath from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the order said.

"Schools lying in the vicinity of 3 kilometres from the temple are closed due to excess rush of devotees. The decision is taken by the local administration to avoid any mishap. Barricading is done to manage mammoth crowd. Even inter colleges in Gola area are closed," Pandey said.

In another order, all schools in Meerut district have been closed in view of the mammoth crowd of kanwariyas.

BSA Meerut Yogendra Kumar said that based on directives from the district magistrate, all schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from July 19 to 25. —IANS



