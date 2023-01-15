SC to hear Joshimath subsidence plea on Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking the court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath as a national disaster.

The petition by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati would be heard by a bench made up of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, according to the cause list for January 16 that was posted on the apex court website.

Joshimath, which is the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and the international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major issue because the land is sinking.—Inputs from Agencies