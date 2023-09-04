Rajnath to flag off BJP’s third ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ from Jaisalmer

Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off BJP’s third ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ from Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Monday.



The yatra to be kicked off from Ramdevra, will cover 51 Assembly constituencies in Jodhpur division in 20 days, party sources said.



A helipad has been built about two kilometers away from the Ramdevra temple, where the party leaders will welcome Minister Singh.



Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former chief minister M. Vasundhara Raje, election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, BJP state president C.P. Joshi, UP in-charge Om Mathur, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod, Organisation Minister Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary and state in-charge Arun Singh have already reached Ramdevra.



After landing at the helipad, Rajnath will visit the Samadhi of Baba Ramdev by road. After paying his respects, he will proceed to Pokhran Road where is scheduled to address a public meeting.

—IANS