Rajasthan rapist arrested as priest in Junagadh

Junagadh (The Hawk): A rape suspect wanted by Rajasthan police who spent over two years living in Gujarat's Junagadh while pretending to be a priest has been apprehended.

On Friday night, Devnarayan, also known as Lal Baba or Chunilal, was apprehended at the Mahakali Temple in Keshod.

The Rajasthan police announced a Rs 25,000 award on the culprit in January 2021 after the rape victim filed a complaint against him.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that her in-laws took her to the doctor when she was unable to conceive after marriage. Her family discovered during the examination that she was unable to become pregnant because of a problem that had arisen following her abortion before to marriage. When questioned, she told her husband about her situation, and he then filed a complaint, according to the police.

A joint team of Rajasthan and Gujarat police arrived at the shrine and took him into custody based on technical surveillance.

In her complaint, the girl claimed that the accused frequently visited the home of her aunt, during which time he repeatedly violated her and threatened to kill her if she told anybody.

(Inputs from Agencies)