Punjab Budget to be presented on June 27

Chandigarh: The Budget session of the Punjab Assembly will commence on June 24 and the Bhagwant Mann-led government will present its first budget on June 27.

A decision in this regard was taken at meeting of the cabinet here.

Congratulations to all Punjabis! The budget prepared with the suggestions of common people will be presented for the first time in Punjab's history. It was decided in a cabinet meeting of the Punjab government that the budget session will be from June 24 till June 30 and the budget of common people will be presented on June 27, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a tweet.

Earlier, the AAP-led government had sought suggestions from the general public for the state budget for the year 2022-23 while dubbing it as a "Janta Budget".

The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in March after winning 92 of the 117 Punjab assembly segments in the state.

The assembly had passed a vote-on-account for the first three months, April to June, of the financial year 2022-23.—PTI