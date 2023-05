Amritsar: A fight broke out on Sunday at the Goindwal Sahib Central Prison in the Tarn Taran area of Punjab, where two gangsters were imprisoned in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, according to authorities.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan claimed that additional charges were being filed against them.

He added that one inmate was hurt and that the three were all part of the same gang.—Inputs from Agencies