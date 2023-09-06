Police security for inter-faith couple's court marriage in Kanpur

Kanpur: Kanpur police have decided to provide security to an inter-faith couple to solemnise their marriage in court under the Special Marriage Act.

The development comes days after a viral video showing the ‘nikah’ of a Hindu youth and a Muslim girl in the city’s Chaubeypur area triggered furore in his family and local community.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Dhul said: “According to the youth, he had given an application in the court for solemnisation of their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, but their wedding could not take place due to the strike in court on Tuesday. The couple have been given adequate security as their respective families have boycotted them.”

The video of the ‘nikah’ claimed the boy, Aman, had changed his name to become Mohammad Chand.

It also claimed that he married the Muslim girl by giving a ‘mehar’ (mandatory payment by groom to bride) of Rs 51,786.

The marriage was conducted in the presence of witnesses — Irfan, Umar and Shakir Alam.

After getting married, the couple moved to Punjab, the video further claimed.

Police said that according to the locals, the incident is four months old, when Aman had eloped with a Muslim girl of the neighbourhood.

According to locals, the couple earlier married as per the Hindu customs and later the youth got converted and married again following Muslim rituals.

However, Aman released a video after the controversy in which he made it clear that he had not converted to Islam and just followed Muslim customs to marry the girl.

