Pakistani infiltrator detained along IB in Samba, J&K, repatriated

Jammu (The Hawk): Within hours of his arrest, a Pakistani national who was detained on the International Border (IB) by the border security force (BSF) was returned to his country.

Within hours of being detained on Tuesday while attempting to cross over to the Indian side, Shahzad, a resident of Rangoor village in Pakistan, was repatriated, according to officials, at a flag meeting between the BSF and Pakistan rangers in the Ramgarh sector of the IB.

The subject was discovered to have a mental disability when being questioned, they continued.

(Inputs from Agencies)