Orthopedic Specialist Dr AK Jain Was Honored With The Seva Ratna Award

Haridwar (The Hawk): Haridwar's well-known orthopedic specialist Dr. AK Jain was given the Seva Ratna Award by Swami Ramprakash Charitable Hospital Haridwar, Delhi, run by Swami Vivekananda Health Mission, along with other doctors from different parts of the country at Ambedkar International Center, Janpath, Delhi. Dr. Jain Has served in remote hospitals of Kedarnath, Badrinath and Gangotri.

.....Dr. AK Jain has been a senior orthopedic doctor at the Government Harmilap Hospital, Haridwar. After that he also started a hospital named Kalasheel as an orthopedic specialist. He is one of the renowned orthopedic surgeons of the country. On receiving this national level award, the medical world ran for joy. He has also been the President of Haridwar Indian Medical Association IMA.