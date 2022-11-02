One who was detained in Delhi for carrying illegal alcohol

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to a senior source on Wednesday, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has detained a 25-year-old man for allegedly bringing illegal alcohol into the city from Haryana.

Kirari resident Samir Khan has been named as the accused.

The vehicle was stopped, and 120 cartons containing the illegal alcohol were recovered, according to Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime). "Specific inputs were received regarding liquor being transported illegally in a Tata Ace vehicle following which a trap was laid in Rohini," Yadav said.

"During questioning, Samir, the driver of the truck, admitted to authorities that he had previously bought illegal alcohol from Bahadurgarh in Haryana and had previously transported it through rural areas late at night to avoid being stopped by police.

Yadav further stated that the regions of Raghuveer Nagar, Mangolpuri, and Punjabi Bagh would be used to distribute the illegal alcohol.

(Inputs from Agencies)