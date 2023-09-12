    Menu
    One terrorist killed, three security personnel injured in operation in J-K's Rajouri

    September12/ 2023
    Rajoury/Jammu: Officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district said one terrorist was killed and three security personnel were hurt during a search operation in a remote area on Tuesday.

    According to Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police for the Jammu Zone, an encounter took place in the village of Narla between militants and security forces.

    He reported that "one terrorist was killed and three security personnel were injured, including two Army jawans and one special police officer."—Inputs from Agencies

