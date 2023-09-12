terrorist


Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Sep 12, 2023, 05:50 PM

One terrorist killed, three security personnel injured in operation in J-K's Rajouri


Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Aug 26, 2023, 11:07 PM

JK: Terrorists Affiliated With LeT Held In Kupwara


John DoeJ
·Aug 12, 2023, 12:11 AM

NIA arrests two operatives of Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala


John DoeJ
·Aug 03, 2023, 05:00 PM

HC will hear appeal to virtually produce Yasin Malik in terror funding case on August 7


Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Jul 19, 2023, 12:04 PM

Terrorists shoot two non-local labourers in Anantnag, J&K


Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Jun 16, 2023, 03:14 PM

5 JeM terrorists held for killing civilian in J&K's Anantnag


Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Jun 11, 2023, 12:21 PM

Army exposes ISI's dangerous move to involve women, juveniles in terror network


Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Jun 02, 2023, 12:13 PM

1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Rajouri


Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Apr 29, 2023, 11:44 AM

Terrorist associate arrested from J&K's Handwara


Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

2 terrorist associates arrested in J&K


Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

2 Lashkar associates arrested in J&K's Baramulla


Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Terrorist killing in Pulwama: TRF, LeT shadow group, in security forces' sights


Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Kashmiri Pandit shot by terrorists cremated in J-K, LG says killers would be brought to justice


John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

UN Lists Pak's Abdul Rehman Makki As Global Terrorist Under UNSC Sanctions Committee


Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Terrorist killed in encounter at J&K's Kulgam


Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

UP ATS Arrests JeM Terrorist Tasked To Kill Nupur Sharma

