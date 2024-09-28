J-K Two terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter, DNA samples collected for identification

Srinagar: Bodies of two terrorists have been recovered in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir after an encounter broke out between police and terrorists, said officials on Saturday.

To identify the bodies, DNA samples have been collected, said Javed Ahmad Matoo, DIG South Kashmir, adding, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter site by the security forces, which includes 2 AK 47 rifles, 5 magazines, and pistols.

He further said that based on the specific input, it is suspected that one of the terrorists who was killed in the encounter is Umesh Ahmed Wani, a resident of Chawalgam village in Kulgam.

Matoo asserted that Wani was affiliated to TRF (The Resistance Front) and he joined it in 2020, adding, he was active in Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Antanag districts, and several FIRs were registered against him.

"Police, Army and CRPF took part in this encounter. 2 terrorists were killed and a lot of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. It is very difficult to identify the dead bodies. The investigation is going on and we have taken DNA samples. But as I told you earlier, we had a specific input and according to that input, one of them is Umesh Ahmed Wani, who is a resident of Chawalgam village, Kulgam. He belonged to TRF (The Resistance Front) and he joined it in 2020. He was active in Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Antanag districts, and several FIRs were registered against him," said DIG South Kashmir, while addressing a press conference following encounter on Saturday evening.

"Secondly, the news we had was about Aqib Sher Gojri, he was associated with the terrorist organization since August 2022 and he was also involved in many terrorist activities and several FIRs were registered against him in Kulgam, Pulwama, Budgam districts. He was also associated with TRF organization and was active in Pulwama, Shopian, Budgam, Anantnag districts for the last 2.5 years... 2 AK 47 rifles, 5 magazines, pistols and other arms and ammunition have been recovered," he added further.

Notably, three army personnel and one police personnel were injured earlier in the day during an encounter between security officials and terrorists in Kulgam. However, the condition of injured security personnel is said to be stable.

As per the police, the security forces received information on late Friday night regarding the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. The firing started during the search operation carried out by the security forces after terrorists started firing at the security officials.

As the third phase of elections is approaching in the territory, security arrangements have been beefed up.

"The J-K police have made all arrangements for the upcoming phase of the elections. The elections will be in the 5 districts of North Kashmir. All preparations are complete," he said.

The encounter began in the Adigam Devsar area of the Kulgam district and continued on Saturday morning. Based on the specific intelligence input, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a joint operation in the area.

This development came amid the ongoing assembly polls in the territory. Elections are being held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir. The first phase of Assembly polls was held on September 18, while the second phase of polling was held on September 25, in the six districts of Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, and Jammu regions: Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch.

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8. Assembly elections are being held in the Union Territory after a gap of ten years and are the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

—ANI