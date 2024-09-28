encounter
J-K Two terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter, DNA samples collected for identification
Sep 16, 2023, 07:26 AM
Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
Sep 16, 2023, 04:58 AM
Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla
Sep 14, 2023, 06:04 PM
Col Manpreet Singh preferred his men when offered peace posting
Sep 14, 2023, 02:26 PM
NSCN militant killed, another flees after encounter with Assam Rifles in Arunachal
Sep 14, 2023, 09:13 AM
Priyanka condoles death of 5 security personnel in J&K
Sep 14, 2023, 04:55 AM
2 LeT terrorists trapped in Kashmir encounter
Sep 14, 2023, 04:34 AM
J&K leaders express grief at the death of 3 security personnel
Sep 13, 2023, 11:06 PM
Colonel, Major, DSP Killed In Anantnag Gunfight
Sep 12, 2023, 02:43 PM
Terrorist, army soldier killed in Rajouri encounter in J&K
Sep 04, 2023, 05:51 PM
Encounter breaks out during search operation in J-K's Reasi
Jul 18, 2023, 12:11 AM
Jharkhand: ATS Deputy SP, Sub-Inspector injured in encounter with criminals
Jul 02, 2023, 01:57 PM
Encounter Between Police And Miscreants In Noida, One Injured
Jun 14, 2023, 02:40 PM
Two Miscreants Held After Encounter With Police In Uttarkhand's Haridwar
Jun 06, 2023, 03:36 PM
BSF Trooper Killed, 2 Assam Rifles Troopers Injured In Manipur Encounter, Arms Recovered
Jun 02, 2023, 12:13 PM
1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Rajouri