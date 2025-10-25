'Accused should be shot in front of hospital': RG Kar victim’s father on Mumbai doctor suicide

Kolkata, Oct 25 (IANS) The father of an RG Kar victim on Saturday reacted to the Satara doctor’s suicide in Maharashtra, saying the accused should be shot in front of the hospital so that such incidents do not recur.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “What the accused have done is wrong and there should be strict action against them. Wherever the incident happened, outside that hospital, the accused should be shot.”

He added, “A clear message must be sent that such acts will not be tolerated and should not be repeated in the future. There should be an encounter in this case.”

He also criticised the Women’s Commission, which filed a suo motu case, saying, “They do nothing; they only come and file cases. They visited our case as well, but nothing happened.”

Meanwhile, police in Maharashtra’s Satara district arrested one accused on Saturday in connection with the death of the female doctor who allegedly committed suicide after being repeatedly raped by a police officer and being pressurised by an MP to falsify medical reports of the accused in cases.

According to officials, the arrested person has been identified as Prashant Bankar, the son of the doctor's landlord whose name was mentioned in her four-page suicide note.

The deceased doctor, a native of Beed district, was posted as a medical officer at a government hospital in Phaltan, Satara. On Thursday night, she was found hanging in a hotel room under mysterious circumstances. Shockingly, she had written a suicide note on her palm, naming Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane and Prashant Bankar, accusing the police officer of rape and Prashant of mental harassment.

After Prashant’s arrest, police said he will be produced before the court and his custody will be sought for further investigation. Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Badane has been suspended, and a detailed enquiry is underway. Both accused have been booked at the Phaltan Police Station. Satara SP Tushar Doshi confirmed that the rape allegations and Prashant’s role are being thoroughly investigated.

The female doctor who allegedly committed suicide left behind a detailed four-page suicide note apart from the inked note on the palm of her hand, stating that a police officer raped her four times and exerted pressure on her to issue fake fitness certificates for accused persons in police cases. It has now emerged in her note that she was allegedly under pressure not only from police officials but also from a Member of Parliament (MP) and his personal assistants.

She had complained 21 times to various authorities, but no action was taken against her tormentors.

Recounting a particular instance in her note, the doctor said she had refused to issue a certificate, and two personal assistants of an MP had come to the hospital and made her speak to him over the phone. She stated in her note that during that conversation, the MP had threatened her indirectly.

Her cousin also made similar allegations about the doctor being made to falsify medical certificates.

--IANS

jk/dan