One Dead, One Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag: One person died while another was injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in the Rudraprayag district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, said officials.

The deceased was identified as Preetam Singh (24) and the injured as Suraj Singh (35), both were a resident of Bhunka village, Rudraprayag. According to the officials, Today, the Rudraprayag District Control Room informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team that a vehicle had met with an accident at a location called Bhunka in the Rudraprayag district. On receiving this information, Sub-Inspector, Bhagat Singh and the SDRF rescue team immediately set off for the accident site. Two people were in the vehicle, one of whom died on the spot, while the other was injured and had already been rescued and sent to the hospital by local people, the officials added. As soon as the team reached, they extracted the body of the second person from the wrecked vehicle, and transported it to the main road using a stretcher, handing it over to the district police, said officials. Further details are awaited. —ANI