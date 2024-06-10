militants
J·Jun 10, 2024, 07:48 am
Manipur CM's security convoy ambushed by suspected militants; at least one injured
J·Sep 12, 2023, 05:50 pm
One terrorist killed, three security personnel injured in operation in J-K's Rajouri
J·Jul 13, 2023, 09:57 pm
3 non-locals shot and injured by militants, shifted to Srinagar for treatment
J·Jul 02, 2023, 02:07 pm
Militants kill 3 village defence force volunteers in Manipur, injure 5
J·Jun 14, 2023, 03:44 pm
Militants Gun Down 11 People In Manipur
J·May 30, 2023, 12:15 am
Circus employee shot dead by militants in J&K's Anantnag
J·Apr 24, 2023, 06:23 pm
Civilian shot and injured by militants in J&K's Anantnag
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
The idea of Khalistan takes a new avatar.
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Militants kill Kashmiri Pandit, injure brother in J&K's Shopian
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Gangs of Punjab: Militants, drug smugglers, gangs work in tandem to terrorise state
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Two 'hybrid' militants of LeT arrested in Srinagar
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
UP: Father Of Youths Killed In Assam Alleges Police Conspiracy
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sarpanch Shot Dead In J&K's Baramulla
