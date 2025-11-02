Eight militants of different outfits arrested in Manipur, arms recovered

Imphal, Nov 2 (IANS) Eight militants of different banned outfits were arrested by security forces from five separate Manipur districts during the past 24 hours, and some arms and ammunition were recovered from them, officials said on Sunday.

A police official said that the arrested militants belonging to different extremist groups -- the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) -- were arrested from Jiribam, Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

He said that the hardcore militants were involved in various crimes, including intimidation, forcible collection of subscriptions from people, government employees, contractors and others.

Some small arms, an improvised explosive device, Aadhaar/PAN cards, several mobile phones, along with additional SIMs and a car, were recovered from the arrested militants.

Security forces in separate operations have recovered some arms and ammunition from the mountainous Kangpokpi district.

The recovered arms and other war-like stores include five locally made bolt-action single-barreled guns, two wireless sets and many combat shoes and dress.

The Manipur Police official said that the security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across districts.

According to the official, a total of 115 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley region, to prevent untoward and illegal movements of inimical elements and suspected vehicles.

He said that the security forces have provided escorts to a large number of vehicles carrying essential items along Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Manipur Police urged the people not to believe in rumours and be vigilant of false videos. "The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc, may be confirmed from the Central Control Room. Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences," a police statement said.

The police authority also appealed to the concerned people to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces post immediately.

--IANS

sc/vd