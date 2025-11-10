What action will he take against terrorists in jail: BJP slams Karnataka CM for VIP treatment to ultras

Bengaluru, Nov 10 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly R. Ashoka expressed outrage, alleging that the Karnataka government is appeasing militants and providing them with VIP facilities in jail and asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to explain what kind of action he will take against terrorists.

Speaking to reporters after a protest near Race Course Road in Bengaluru, he said on Monday that royal hospitality is being extended to rapists and terrorists lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison, who aim to divide the country.

"When the cooker bomb blast occurred, they called them 'brother.' They even served biryani to those who shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad.' Despite spending Rs 5 crore to install hundreds of CCTV cameras in the jail, they have been turned off," Ashoka alleged.

He questioned how all the cameras could be switched off at the same time.

"Bombs, meat, ganja, and mobiles are entering the jail without detection. It goes unnoticed that prisoners are watching item songs on TV," he stated.

"The Intelligence team doesn't get any information. Prisoners are using mobiles to blackmail and earn money from it. Police are cooperating in this," he said.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not sought any report related to the jail in the last two years. He went to the Supreme Court over actor Darshan's smoking incident. But let him explain what kind of strict action he will take against terrorists," Ashoka stated.

"This is a Congress-sponsored act. Due to a soft stance towards Muslims, all this is happening. This has brought a bad name to the entire Karnataka. Even Bihar doesn't have such a situation," he claimed.

Everyone is busy in the tussle for the Chief Minister's post. In the midst of this, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara is doing nothing. The police department has become inactive, he continued.

The Karnataka BJP unit on Monday staged a protest condemning the surfacing of purported videos showing radical elements, ISIS operatives, and criminals inside Bengaluru Central Prison.

The BJP leaders, led by State President and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra, R. Ashoka, MLAs, MLCs, and former ministers headed to gherao the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah but were detained by the police.

--IANS

