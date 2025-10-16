Six militants arrested, drugs worth Rs 7.26 crore seized in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 16 (IANS) Security forces in Manipur have arrested six militants belonging to different banned outfits and seized drugs worth Rs 7.26 crore, besides apprehending six drug peddlers in separate operations conducted over the past 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

A senior police official said that the six militants belonging to Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) were arrested from Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

He said that the hardcore militants were involved in various crimes, including intimidation, forcible collection of subscriptions from people, government employees, contractors and others.

A few arms, incriminating documents, a car and several mobile phones were recovered from the arrested guerrillas.

Besides this, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police, apprehended six drug peddlers and recovered 270 soap cases containing brown sugar weighing 3.636 kg, worth approximately Rs 7.26 crore in Senapati and Kangpokpi districts of Manipur.

The official said that a car, an auto-rickshaw and several mobile phones were also recovered from the arrested drug peddlers.

He said that the security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

The movement of over 130 vehicles carrying essential items along Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) has been ensured without any incident during the past 24 hours. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles.

According to the official, a total of 115 nakas/checkpoints were set up in different districts, both in the hills and the valley region, to prevent untoward and illegal movements of inimical elements and suspected vehicles.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police are organising a series of events, including a 16 km open and 5 km fun run for male and female categories on October 18 at Imphal as a part of the celebration of the 134th Raising Day of Manipur Police, which falls on October 19.

